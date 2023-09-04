Bugri Naabu said he recommended Dampare to Akufo-Addo – Supt. Asare

According to Superintendent George Asare, Bugri Naabu claimed that he recommended Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to the President before Dampare’s appointment as the IGP.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape in Accra, he said he spoke to Bugri Naabu because he believed he had influence in the appointment of an IGP.

Furthermore, Superintendent Asare stated that it was Bugri Naabu’s comments that convinced him to recommend COP Alex Mensah for the position of IGP, with the expectation that Bugri Naabu would use his influence to persuade the President to make the appointment.

He explained, “When we met him, in the course of our conversation, he did indicate that he recommended the current IGP to the President.”

Superintendent Asare also accused Bugri Naabu, of fabricating stories against him.

Pulse Ghana

Appearing before the committee on Monday, September 4, Supt. Asare stated that some of the comments attributed to him captured on the tape are the invention of Bugri Naabu and not directly from him.