Bugri Naabu said he recommended Dampare to Akufo-Addo – Supt. Asare

He said Mr. Naabu claimed that he had a large influence in the appointment of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the Inspector General of Police.
Superintendent George Asare, the third witness in the ongoing probe into the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has disclosed that the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu touted his influence in the current government.
According to Superintendent George Asare, Bugri Naabu claimed that he recommended Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to the President before Dampare’s appointment as the IGP.
Speaking to the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape in Accra, he said he spoke to Bugri Naabu because he believed he had influence in the appointment of an IGP.
Furthermore, Superintendent Asare stated that it was Bugri Naabu’s comments that convinced him to recommend COP Alex Mensah for the position of IGP, with the expectation that Bugri Naabu would use his influence to persuade the President to make the appointment.
He explained, “When we met him, in the course of our conversation, he did indicate that he recommended the current IGP to the President.”
Superintendent Asare also accused Bugri Naabu, of fabricating stories against him.
Appearing before the committee on Monday, September 4, Supt. Asare stated that some of the comments attributed to him captured on the tape are the invention of Bugri Naabu and not directly from him.
He claimed that he went to Mr Naabu’s office on his invitation after the former NPP northern regional chairman informed him that the government was scouting for a new IGP and asked him for recommendations.
