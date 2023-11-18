ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic Bishops address current economic crisis gripping the nation

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has expressed concern over the increasing economic hardships in the country, describing them as becoming too burdensome for the people to endure.

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference
The bishops, addressing critical issues affecting the nation, emphasized persistent challenges such as the high cost of living and institutionalized corruption, urging the government to take urgent steps for economic stabilization.

A communiqué issued by the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference at the end of its annual plenary assembly, held in Sunyani in the Bono Region from November 6-18, 2023, acknowledged the global economic crisis affecting the nation's economic growth.

While recognizing the government's efforts in managing the impact of the crisis, the bishops expressed concern that the country has not effectively managed its economy, leading to the current economic difficulties.

“We acknowledge the current global economic crisis, which has affected the growth of the economy of our country. We also appreciate the effort that the government has made so far to handle the impact of the crisis on Ghanaians. It is however true that we as a country have not been able to manage our economy well. This has contributed to the current economic woes in which we find ourselves. We have had to resort again to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

“The current economic hardships are becoming unbearable for Ghanaians. We call on the government to take urgent steps to stabilize the economy to bring relief to many Ghanaians who have to bear with the current difficulties.”

Concluding its annual plenary assembly, and emphasizing the theme of co-responsibility, they called on all Ghanaians to bear their fair share of sacrifice for the well-being of future generations.

The bishops also emphasized the need for inclusive action and unity, invoking divine intervention for the growth of both the church and the nation.

