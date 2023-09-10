CBD in Accra to shut down for three days in honour of late Ga paramount queen

Lady Justice Naa-Yarlay Adjei Amoah, Chief of Staff at the office of the Ga Mantse and Secretary to the Central Funeral Planning Committee of the late Ga Manye, made the announcement. She emphasized that businesses within the district are not only expected to remain closed but also urged to adorn their premises with black and red drapery, reflecting the somber occasion.

"The various markets are also to drip all their surroundings in black and red because we are mourning together, it's not just the palace, so we are respectfully calling on all to cooperate with us in this time of grief," stated Lady Justice Amoah.

The solemn occasion received a gesture of support from the Jospong Group of Companies. A delegation led by Mrs. Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, Group Financial Controller for Environmental & Sanitation Group and Finance Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, presented a collection of items to the Ga Traditional Council. The items included a box of schnapps, a box of Castle Bridge gin, bottles of Red Label Whiskey, boxes of soft drinks and mineral water, as well as refuse bins and an undisclosed cash donation.

Mrs. Okpoti-Paulo expressed that this gesture was an act of condolence and mourning with the elders for their great loss. Furthermore, she announced that Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, would take responsibility for all sanitation-related issues during and after the funeral ceremony.

"Zoomlion will help to keep the surroundings clean during and after the funeral ceremony to ensure that the Ga State is clean at all times," she promised.

Nii Ahene Nunoo III, upon receiving the items, commended the Group for their support and extended his prayers for the long life of the Executive Chairman of the Group.

The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, who passed away in December of the previous year, are slated to occur from October 15th to 31st, 2023.