The lawmaker's comment comes on the back of reports of stolen money of $1M and other items from the home of the Sanitation Minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.
Cecilia Dapaah should willingly resign – Sam George bemoans
Minority MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has called on the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to resign from her position.
Speaking on Joy TV, he believes it's more dignified should the minister willingly leave her position before the government takes action
“If honorable Cecilia Abena Dapaah was minded by the titled she bears as honorable, she should have resigned, she shouldn’t even wait to be sacked,”
He further expressed disbelief whether the money which was hoarded at the house of the Sanitation Minister and her husband was legitimate.
“If it’s legitimate money, you can start showing us the trail of work done to inherit or earn that money and then if it is inheritance or earned, we must see the commensurate tax that has been paid to the GRA on that matter,”
According to an Accra High Court, the thefts happened between July and October 2022.
The culprits have since been granted bail and are expected to reappear before the court on August 2.
