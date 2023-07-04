Celebrated Ghanaian architect David Adjaye accused of sexual misconduct; his lawyers respond

The three women further alleged in their report that their dealings with Adjaye also disrupted their careers, left them in precarious financial circumstances and caused them serious mental distress.

The Financial Times report stated that the women are all black and all knew Mr. Adjaye before they joined his company as employees.

They said they felt compelled to come forward about their experiences in order to prevent other women from encountering similar abuse and to make public the architect’s private behaviour.

The Financial Times in their reported noted that they have corroborated the accounts of the three women by interviewing colleagues, family members and friends who were confided in by the women, as well as reviewing contemporaneous emails, documents and text messages.

But lawyer for Adjaye has responded to the allegations by the three women, saying the three women each had “their own grievances” against Adjaye.

In response to questions about allegations made by the three women, Adjaye said: “I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for.”

He added: “I am ashamed to say that I entered into relationships which though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives. I am deeply sorry. To restore trust and accountability, I will be immediately seeking professional help in order to learn from these mistakes to ensure that they never happen again.”

Read the full report by the Financial Times here.

Many Ghanaians have been responding to the report on social media;