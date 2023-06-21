Charles Bissue granted bail by Special Prosecutor after initial arrest

A statement from the OSP said Bissue was arrested at 11:45 GMT and interviewed by officials of the Office. He was subsequently released on bail.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Charles Bissue wanted last week following the failure of the latter to respond to an invitation from the Special Prosecutor to appear and answer questions regarding the ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the now-defunct IMCIM.

Charles Bissue who already is on trial for alleged corruption-related offences linked to him in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s galamsey fraud documentary is also being investigated for alleged corruption issues related to some expenses of the then Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Mr. Bissue recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra in an attempt to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him. This legal action was in response to the ongoing investigation led by the Special Prosecutor into alleged corruption involving Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the Chairman of the IMCIM.

The Court has also stopped the Special Prosecutor from applying for further arrest warrant pending the determination of the substantive matter and also publishing notices purporting the applicant to be wanted pending the determination of the substantive matter.

Charles Bissue was fingered in an exposé by Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye Pi team when he was caught taking bribes to facilitate illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Bissue in the video emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

