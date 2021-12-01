The Commission giving the breakdown said in Lower Manya, 4,695 cases were recorded as of the end of the year 2020.
Lower Manya, Asuogyaman and Yilo Krobo lead HIV infections in the Eastern Region
The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has revealed that Lower Manya, New Juaben South, Asuogyaman, Yilo Krobo are the top four districts and municipalities in the Eastern region with the highest number of persons living with HIV.
In New Juaben South, 2,980 cases were recorded, followed by Asuogyaman with 2,586 persons living with HIV whiles Yilo Krobo and Upper Manya Krobo recorded 2,237 and had 2,081 persons living with HIV respectively.
Suhum also recorded 1,956, West Akyem had 1,903, Kwaebibirim had 1,770, Kwahu West recorded 1,623, and Nsawam with 1,609 cases.
Districts and municipalities with low numbers of people living with HIV/AIDS in the region are:
Okere - 987
Asene Manso Akroso - 942
Atiwa East - 911
Ayensuano - 898
Atiwa West - 876
Achiase - 874
Kwahu East - 851
Fanteakwa South - 812
Birim South - 632
Akuapem South - 558
The Eastern Region has, however, recorded 2,128 new HIV infections.
READ MORE: HIV prevalence rate increasing gradually
Lower Manya Krobo has the highest new infection with 122 cases.
Asuogyaman - 119
New Juaben South - 113
Yilo Krobo - 107
Kwaebibirim - 91
West Akyem - 90
Upper Manya Krobo - 87
Suhum - 82
Abuakwa North - 78
Afram Plains South - 73
The new infections include 545 males, 1247 females and 337 children.
Today, Wednesday 1, 2021, marks World AIDS Day and it highlights the urgent need to end the inequalities that drive AIDS and other pandemics around the world.
The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh