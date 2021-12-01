Lower Manya, Asuogyaman and Yilo Krobo lead HIV infections in the Eastern Region

In New Juaben South, 2,980 cases were recorded, followed by Asuogyaman with 2,586 persons living with HIV whiles Yilo Krobo and Upper Manya Krobo recorded 2,237 and had 2,081 persons living with HIV respectively.

Suhum also recorded 1,956, West Akyem had 1,903, Kwaebibirim had 1,770, Kwahu West recorded 1,623, and Nsawam with 1,609 cases.

Districts and municipalities with low numbers of people living with HIV/AIDS in the region are:

Okere - 987

Asene Manso Akroso - 942

Atiwa East - 911

Ayensuano - 898

Atiwa West - 876

Achiase - 874

Kwahu East - 851

Fanteakwa South - 812

Birim South - 632

Akuapem South - 558

The Eastern Region has, however, recorded 2,128 new HIV infections.

Lower Manya Krobo has the highest new infection with 122 cases.

Asuogyaman - 119

New Juaben South - 113

Yilo Krobo - 107

Kwaebibirim - 91

West Akyem - 90

Upper Manya Krobo - 87

Suhum - 82

Abuakwa North - 78

Afram Plains South - 73

The new infections include 545 males, 1247 females and 337 children.

Today, Wednesday 1, 2021, marks World AIDS Day and it highlights the urgent need to end the inequalities that drive AIDS and other pandemics around the world.