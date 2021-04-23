Chief Imam has been a blessing to the entire nation - Samira Bawumia

"We are grateful to Allah for your life. May he continue to bless you with many more years and good health," Samira Bawumia said in a Twitter post.

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also celebrated the nation's Muslim leader.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I join well-wishers in Ghana and across the globe to celebrate my father, the National Chief Imam, the amazing Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

"May Allah bless him with more wisdom and good health to continue to be a reference manual in Ghana's development, peace, and stability. We thank God for his life."

More about Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was born at Cow Lane in Accra in April 1919. His parents were from a well-cultured and knowledgeable House.

His father, Sheikh Imam Nuhu Sharubutu was the Imam-Raatib (regular or residential Imam) of the Accra Central Mosque from the late 1960s to 1982 when he passed away.

His mother was a sister to the Greater Accra Regional Imam, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Abbas, popularly known as Mallam Muhammad Mazawaje, who also rose to the position of National Imam (from late 1933 to 1960).

Young Osman started his education at home at the feet of his father during the day and with his mother at night.

In 1974, after lengthy discussions among the traditional and tribal chiefs, academics, Islamic scholars, and religious personalities, a consensus was reached for Sheikh Osmanu to be appointed as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam of Accra, deputising for his cousin, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Mukhtar Abbas, who had succeeded his father.

The appointment of Sheikh Osmanu as Deputy Greater Accra Region Chief Imam was done with regard to his unique qualities, intellectual capacity, dedication to teaching, and passion for Islam, and fine character. He initially turned down the offer, but it was forced on him by prominent Muslim chiefs who said it could be a divine call to serve God.