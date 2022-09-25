Chief in Mankessim murder case is alive – Police

The police said “The report circulating in the media that the chief arrested in connection with the murder of a prospective student-nurse at Mankessim has died is false.

“We urge the Public to treat the report with the contempt that it deserves. The chief and his accomplice who were remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on October 4, 2022 are alive and in custody”.

Earlier in the week, the chief who is the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Central Region was picked up at his hideout at Akwa Krom in the Ekumfi District.

This was after a pastor confessed to helping him kidnap, kill, and secretly bury the lady.

The body of Georgina Asor Botchwey was exhumed by the pastor and police investigators on Tuesday in the room of Nana Clark Onyaa, the chief who is the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom.

Pulse Ghana

According to sources, the chief, who is also the president of the Mankessim Traders Association, and his accomplice, kidnapped the nurse after engaging in sexual acts with her.

They then killed her and buried her in one of the chief’s apartments.

The pastor was arrested in Cape Coast and admitted to the crime.

He then led the police to the chief’s residence, where the victim’s body was exhumed.

The victim’s body was reportedly buried nearly three weeks ago. Along with the body, the victim’s bag, shoes, and other possessions were also found at the chief’s house.