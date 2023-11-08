Chief Justice to assign new judge for OSP against Cecilia Dapaah

This has become necessary as the Judge presiding over the case, Edward Twum, is scheduled to begin his vacation.

The High Court Judge had a warrant from the Chief Justice to sit during the legal vacation and is now due for his annual leave.

The Head of the judiciary on October 25, however, denied the petition for the Judge to be removed from the case.

This paved the way for a potential hearing and determination of the application to confirm the order to seize the monies found in the home of the former sanitation minister and the order to freeze some bank accounts related to her.

But when the case was called on Wednesday, November 8, Judge Edward Twum asked the parties to join him in his chambers. Present in court was Cecilia Dapaah, her husband, and their lawyers as well as lawyers from the office of the special prosecutor.

The petition resulted in adjournments of the substantive application as the parties waited for a response from the Chief Justice.

The OSP had filed a petition claiming that Justice Twum had displayed bias against their office and requested his recusal, but this request was rejected by the Chief Justice.

In response to the request, the OSP revealed in a statement on social media that they had been informed by the Judicial Secretary that the Chief Justice could not comply with their request.