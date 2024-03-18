Chief of Defence Staff pays courtesy call on IGP at Police Headquarters

Lt. Gen. Peprah assured the Police leadership of maintaining the strong working relationship between the two institutions for the betterment of Ghana, building upon the legacies of his predecessors.

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on behalf of the Police leadership, congratulated the CDS on his appointment and expressed gratitude for the visit and also assured him of the commitment of the Police Administration to continuously work with the Ghana Armed Forces and all the sister security agencies in the country.