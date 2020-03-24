The donation was made on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in partnership with Tobinco Pharmaceuticals.

Among the items donated were coveralls, nose masks, N95 Respirators, face shields, goggles, aprons, examination gloves, heavy-duty gloves, gumboots and hand sanitizers.

Chairman of CoP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, presented the items to the Deputy Health Minister, Hon. Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban.

The Church said it has set aside a fund of GHc100,000 to support efforts by government to fight the pandemic.

It is from this fund that the protective equipment (PPE) has been procured to support health officials who are front liners in the battle against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped to 52 as of today, with two deaths recorded.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who announced that 25 new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Ghana.

He said these new cases are coming from Ghanaians that are currently in mandatory quarantine.