Claims submitted for validation were plagued with several defects, 60% of customers ineligible for payment – Menzgold

Nana Appiah Mensah, the chief executive officer explained that several inconsistencies have been highlighted by claims submitted for validation.
Defunct gold trading company, Menzgold has announced that over sixty percent of customers are ineligible for payment after the validation process.
The company enumerated several defects including irregularities or inconsistencies of the records on the face of the documents, fake (fraudulent) supporting documents, and fake authorized signatures, among other alleged defects.
A statement by the gold dealership company, urged clients that fall within the over 60 percent bracket but “believe they have honest, genuine and eligible claims to proceed to verify their gold trading transactions status, thus; ascertain as to the validity, invalidity or otherwise of the purported transactions and hence, an eligibility or ineligibility of any claim whatsoever.”
“We entreat confident Customers to acquire a “Menzgold Traders Transactions Status Verification Access Card”, from Payboy Company Limited and/or any of its underlisted agents for a Personal Identification Number (PIN), to be utilized to digitally verify one’s transaction claim eligibility or otherwise,”
Payment to fully validated customers is expected to commence on October 20, 2023.
