Claims submitted for validation were plagued with several defects, 60% of customers ineligible for payment – Menzgold

The company enumerated several defects including irregularities or inconsistencies of the records on the face of the documents, fake (fraudulent) supporting documents, and fake authorized signatures, among other alleged defects.

A statement by the gold dealership company, urged clients that fall within the over 60 percent bracket but “believe they have honest, genuine and eligible claims to proceed to verify their gold trading transactions status, thus; ascertain as to the validity, invalidity or otherwise of the purported transactions and hence, an eligibility or ineligibility of any claim whatsoever.”