Closed season for fishermen to start in July – Fisheries Ministry

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission has disclosed that it will observe the 2022 closed season from July to August.

Fishermen

The Ministry said the closed season will be in two periods this year.

In a statement signed and issued by the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson on April 12, 2022, it announced July 1 to July 31, 2021 as the closed season period for artisanal and semi-industrial fishers while industrial fishers are to observe the closed season from July 1 to August 31, 2022.

The Minister said the observance of the closed season was in accordance with Section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625).

“It must be indicated that the period of the 2022 closed season was agreed on based on scientific evidence and stakeholder consensus,” she noted.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson Pulse Ghana

She indicated that during the closed season period, the Ministry will not supply premix fuel to any landing beach, saying “Within the one month closure, there will be no premix fuel allocation to the Coastal Landing Beach Committees.”

Closed seasons are observed as a way of reducing fishing pressure on stocks when they are most productive in terms of allowing the fish a chance to lay their eggs to replace the lost population due to fishing and other natural causes.

Globally, closed seasons are considered as one of the key fisheries management procedures to help protect fish stocks and also increase their population.

