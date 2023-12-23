Commencement of renovation works at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The decision to embark on a renovation project underscores the hospital's dedication to maintaining high standards and keeping pace with modern healthcare requirements.

The renovation works at KATH encompass a wide range of improvements aimed at enhancing various aspects of the hospital which includes upgrading and modernizing infrastructure, renovating patient care areas, optimizing medical equipment and technology, and improving overall accessibility to create a conducive environment that promotes healing, supports medical advancements, and ensures the delivery of quality healthcare services.

“The good news is that since the launch of the Heal Komfo Anokye project, the public response has been so encouraging that work on the project has commenced with the beginning of the repair of the roof of the blocks, which has been leaking for years."

Two months after the launch of the fund-raising campaign by Asantehene, we are about 60 percent through with our $10m target in terms of pledges and cash donations.

“My major appeal remains that fixing the sorry state of the blocks is going to require the contributions of all philanthropic individuals and entities in the country and beyond. With no major repairs since their construction in 1954, facilities in the old GEE blocks have suffered massive deterioration and are no longer fit for the delivery of contemporary specialist inpatient services. We are, therefore, urging those who are yet to respond to the appeal of Asantehene to do so in the coming weeks so that the project can be successfully executed in time for the good of the country”, said the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah at the hospital’s 2023 Thanksgiving Service and workers’ award.

Professor Addai-Mensah announced an innovation to bring healthcare delivery to the doorstep of patients who patronize KATH.

“Under an arrangement with Ghana Post, the supply of refill medicines by courier to our chronic stable patients scattered all over the country will save people from the stress of having to travel from their homes just for their medicines at a small fee. Upon the receipt of their medicines, the pharmacists assigned by the hospital to the patient will receive an electronic prompt on the phone so that they can call the patients for confirmation of the delivery of the medicines sent and appropriately advise them on how to take them.

“The first of its kind in the country’s public health sector, these innovative interventions will no doubt contribute to improving rational drug use practices at the hospital as it will ensure that patients receive medications and care appropriate to their clinical needs without the risk of traveling to the hospital”

20 longest-serving members of staff in the hospital were recognized and honored at the event.

19 other category winners, independently assessed by a committee of their peers and selected on a very competitive basis, were also awarded for distinguishing themselves in their various fields during the year.

They were all presented with various electronic gadgets as their prizes.

The overall best worker received GHC20,000 while the first runner-up went home with GHC15,000.

The 2nd and 3rd runners-up also received GHC10,000 and GHC5,000 respectively

The renovation works are expected to give a major facelift to the second-largest teaching hospital in Ghana when completed in 2024.