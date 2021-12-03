Concerns on Akufo-Addo’s travels can send the NPP to opposition in 2024 – Ayikoi Otoo

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Dzifa Bampoh he said the President shouldn’t ignore the concerns.

“He is listening and he keeps saying he would love to hand over power to an NPP government. I don’t think that he will wish to do things that will rather jeopardize that opportunity, so he should be listening. I am sure within the shortest possible time we should find a solution to this problem that has to be tackled.

“If you endanger your future government, because he is doing his second term which means constitutionally, he can’t run anymore, and you want to hand over they will say because of these things that the President did we will not give you the opportunity, then your wish to hand over to an NPP government will fizzle out.”

The former Attorney General also waded into the security concerns of revealing details of the President’s travels to the general public.

He said “Presidential travels are top secret matters and therefore, they do not think it should be handled by the public or what people are calling transparency, the president’s security is very important.

“It is because of the security aspects that is why the presidential jet is ran and handled by the Military. It is a policy matter, it is a security matter.”

It is recalled that the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior who is also the Member of Parliament of Abetifi constituency, Mr Bryan Acheampong, recently that he advised the Minister of National Security Albert Kan Dapaah not to release information on President Akufo-Addo’s trips outside Ghana.