The MPs warning comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivering the 2021 State of the Nation Address to Ghanaians in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, said there is a possible return of the Agyapa mineral royalties deals back to Parliament for approval.

He questioned the urgency with which the President still wanted to push the Agyapa Royalties back to Parliament for approval.

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said "Agyapa [coming] back [means] corruption is back. We will not support it. I am very certain in my mind and I remain unconvinced."

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu also kicked against the attempt to bring back the rejected deal to parliament.

He said: "The interest of the Minority is that of Ghana. We will be part of any process that will inure to the benefit of this country. We haven't even seen the document, we haven’t seen what they are bringing but given the record of this government and our experience with them, I will be surprised if they bring anything good, that is why I maintain that if it comes in this form, it should be considered dead on arrival.

"Our position is clear that if Agyapa is brought back with all those issues, it should be considered dead on arrival. We will not be part of any attempt to mismanage the future resources and mortgage the future of the youth to some selected individuals and their personal gains. That will not happen in this parliament."