COP Kofi Boakye retires from Police Service after more than 3 decades

He was the head of the Ghana Police Service's Legal and Prosecution Division.

He bids farewell to the police administration at a ceremony held today, Wednesday 5, 2023, with family, friends, and top security officials including IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Kofi Boakye, having achieved a higher level of record and experience in fighting crime in the country, there is no doubt he is capable of dealing with the insecurity in the country.

He served as the Director General in charge of Research and Planning.

He has a feared public reputation for his heroics in crime fighting while a police commander for Accra.

He also served as the former Ashanti Region Commander and is known for maintaining law and order. He was promoted to his current rank in June 2016.

He is known as a 'no-nonsense police boss'.

Nathan Kofi Boakye is a Bsc holder in Biochemistry from KNUST and a trained Ballistic Analyst from the Metropolitan Police Support Services, United Kingdom where he obtained a certificate in Ballistics.

He also holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.