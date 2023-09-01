COP George Alex Mensah reveals lobbying efforts for new IGP amid ousting plot

According to COP Mensah, Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, informed Superintendent Asare that the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo was considering a change in leadership within the Police Service due to concerns about the current IGP's performance.

COP Mensah narrated that Superintendent Asare then recommended him as a suitable replacement for Dr. Dampare. He added that based on that recommendation, Bugri Naabu invited him for a discussion.

"Bugri Naabu told Asare that the IGP is likely to be changed, and they are looking for a replacement, so Supt. Asare told him that there is a boy who can do the job well. So Bugri Naabu invited me to come so we could talk," COP Mensah explained.

COP Mensah has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current IGP's leadership, previously stating that Dr. Dampare is the worst IGP in the history of Ghana. He reiterated this position when he appeared before a parliamentary committee probing the viral tape in which senior police officers were heard in a conversation with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of the IGP.

"Dampare is not managing the Police Service well, and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can do your investigations. You can call the police officers underground, and they will tell you," COP Mensah said.

COP Mensah also admitted to being a politician and working in the interest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), echoing similar sentiments captured on the leaked tape.

In the tape, he is heard expressing the view that the IGP must be removed to ensure the NPP's victory in the 2024 elections.