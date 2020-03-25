Kennedy Agyapong also believes halting the operations of trotros, taxis and other commercial buses will help prevent the spread of the virus.

The outspoken legislator said, until the government takes these decisions, all efforts will come across as a joke.

Mr. Agyapong said this when he donated some two thousand beds and medical supplies to the health ministry as his contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

“For one month, four weeks, they [government] should stop all passenger cars, all taxis and all trotros; if not, we’re joking,” he suggested.

He further stated that there should be a “partial lockdown for the meantime and if the situation escalates, we have to have a total lockdown.”

Explaining further, Mr. Agyapong said the government must even consider a total lockdown if the partial lockdown does not work.

“We are monitoring the situation, so, you sensitise the people, you give them a partial lockdown and see how they comply with it, if they comply with it and minismise the increase, then we don’t need to have a total lockdown.

“But if we do a partial lockdown and the people still do not adhere to it, then I’m afraid we have to go for a total lockdown,” the Assin Central MP added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed coronavirus cases has skyrocketed to 68 as of today, March 25, 2020.