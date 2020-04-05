According to the Deputy Minister of Health, the woman was spotted in Accra and arrested somewhere this week.

Speaking on Accra based Citi TV, the Minister said it was surprising how she was able to bypass the security barriers in the locked-down areas in the Ashanti Region and ended up in Accra.

“I’m just wondering how this person got to Accra because she was actually spotted and arrested. That is the shocking bit. How did she cross Kumasi? The person has been arrested. Yesterday when I was in Korle-Bu I chanced on that information,” he said on the show.

It was announced last week that one of the eight Guineans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had escaped from the quarantined facility in Tamale.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed said the patient “scaled the wall [ of the facility]” leaving behind her belongings.

He described the development as “a very disturbing situation because she is positive” with the novel coronavirus.

“…I have not slept, with my security people. I directed that they should use all their networks to be able to track the person down and get her,” Mr. Saeed told the media.