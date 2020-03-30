The GHS said this development is a improvement from the last update yesterday.

Two (2) have recovered and discharged; whilst two others are awaiting laboratory results to inform decision on discharge, the Health Service announced.

As part of the frequent updates on the number of cases in the country, the GHS said "As of 30th March 2020, at 08:30 hrs, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the last update at 11:00hrs on 29th March 2020."

Dr Sarkodie

It further said, "The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research tested 17 samples from the Upper East (3), North East (3) and Ashanti (11) regions all of which were Negative. No new test results have been received from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research since the last update.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana stands at 152 with five deaths as of 30th March 2020 at 08:30HRS.