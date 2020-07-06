According to him, subsequent Presidents have been weak and that is why they are often not able to prosecute corrupt officials.

Speaking to Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio, he said he oversaw “neat and clean” politics while in office.

He also slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for going down the path of monetisation.

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings

Rawlings said the NDC, which he founded, abandoned the moral framework he created for politics in the 1980s to follow Kufuor’s ways.

“Plus, I think they may have decided that if they can’t go along with my kind of neat, clean politics … they would like to do it the Kufuor and his NPP way: monetise it,” the ex-President said.

“So, naturally, he would have to leave Kufuor and all his sins alone, and engage in the same type of politics, monetising the whole programme, the whole process.

“That is why corruption has gone so deep … since I left office.”

Rawlings was Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic, leading the country from 1992 to 2000.