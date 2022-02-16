Court grants Abronye DC GHS100,000 bail

Mr. Baffoe, who is popularly known as Abronye DC is the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region.

He is in court for alleging that former President John Dramani Mahama is plotting with Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.

He has been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breaches of the peace.

He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.

Pulse Ghana

The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."