RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court grants Abronye DC GHS100,000 bail

Authors:

Evans Annang

An Accra High Court has granted Kwame Baffoe a bail of GHS100,000.

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye
Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

He was granted the bail with two sureties to be met.

Recommended articles

Mr. Baffoe, who is popularly known as Abronye DC is the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region.

He is in court for alleging that former President John Dramani Mahama is plotting with Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.

He has been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breaches of the peace.

He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.

Abronye DC
Abronye DC Pulse Ghana

The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."

The case has been adjourned to March 9.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

Afia Akoto was allegedly sacked from MASLOC for marrying an NDC man – Kennedy Agyapong

Chief Biney and Maame Afia

“You are a hero” – Manasseh Azure hails sacked Ghana Airport boss

Manasseh Azure and Yaw Kwakwa

Some journalists are thieves; their arrests can’t be press freedom violation - Lardy Anyenini

Lawyer Sampson Anyenini