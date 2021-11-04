RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court issues bench warrant to arrest NAM1 and 2 others

An Adentan Circuit Court has ordered for the arrest of embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.

The court also ordered for the arrest of two orders in the persons of Gabriel Kwamigah, aka, Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka, Cana for failing to appear and answer charges against them.

Nana Appiah Mensah and the two accomplices have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretense.

The accused persons are being held over the purchase of vehicles estimated at $210,000 from a businessman.

The presiding judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has held that Nam 1 and the two other accused persons be put before the court as soon as they are arrested.

The matter has thus been adjourned sine die.

