Court remands 4 police officers linked with bullion van robberies

The suspects, Albert Ofosu and Affisu Yaro Ibrahim have both been charged with attempts to commit crime and robbery while the others Richard Boadu, Razak Alhassan and Rabiu Jambedu have been charged with abetment of crime and robbery.

The five were picked up at their hideout after a police intelligence-led raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman on Tuesday 8 March.

Their plea for bail was not taken and opposed by the prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare, who argued that the police are still conducting investigations into the case and will require the assistance of the accused persons.

DSP Asare said, on February 22, 2022, the Police received a report of an attack on a bullion Van with Registration number GN 424-14 at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra by some gunmen.

He said the Police launched an investigation into the alleged robbery which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo [deceased] who admitted the offence during interrogation.

“Further enquiries led to the arrest of Lance Corporal [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame [also deceased] and the accused persons herein.”

The police in a statement yesterday, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, said its unit has carried out an operation that led to the killing of two police officers who were arrested in connection to bullion van robberies.

The statement added that four other policemen have also been arrested during its intelligence-led operation at Borteyman near Ashaiman but five other suspects, all civilians, got away with bullet wounds.