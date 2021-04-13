Court sets May 12 as trial date for Assin North MP

Hon. Quayson will be going on trial for allegedly holding a dual citizenship before he was elected in December 2020.
A Cape Coast High Court has set May 12 as the commencement date for the trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.
The court, presided by Mr Justice Kwasi Boakye set the date after a case management meeting between the counsel in the case.
The main issue in contention as made known at the conference to support the conduct of trial would be based on whether or not the MP was qualified to contest the parliamentary election at the date he filed his nomination and whether he can still hold himself as MP after he has been sworn into office.
Justice Boakye emphasized at the conference that there would be no adjournment of the case and that the counsels must try by all mean to avail themselves for the case to proceed.
Hence, the High Court Judge warned that counsels could only absent themselves only on serious health grounds.
At the conference, it was agreed that the counsels for the parties (petitioner and the two respondents) would be required to state their legal reasons for their suit based on regulations, case precedent among others applied to the facts of the case on their next sitting.
A resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 6, applied for an interlocutory injunction to restrain Mr Quayson from being sworn-in or hold himself as MP.
He contended that the MP-elect was not eligible on the basis that at the time he (Quayson) filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada
