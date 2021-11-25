Court throws out Vocakom’s defamation suit against Sammy Gyamfi

The Company in 2018 deemed some comments made by Mr Gyamfi at a press conference called at the instance of CDG-GH as defamatory and filed a lawsuit demanding some GhC3 million in damages.

Despite the suit, Mr Gyamfi and his lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe mounted a spirited defense as he stood by every word he uttered at the said conference and after three years of litigation, the judge at the Accra High Court ruled in favour of the NDC’s Communications Officer and went ahead to award a cost of Ghc 8,000 against Vokacom Limited.

In a post on Facebook, Sammy Gyamfi said he feels vindicated by the judgement.

READ HIS FULL POST BELOW

Folks, sometime in the year 2018, Vokacom Limited, developers of the GhanaPostGPS app for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, instituted a defamation action against me seeking damages to the tune of GHS3 million.

The basis of their suit were some comments they alleged I had made about the “National Digital Address System” at a press conference organized by CDG-GH in 2018.

Pulse Ghana

With the help of God and my lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe Esq., I stood by every word I uttered at the said presser and mounted a robust defense during the hearing of the case.

*After 3 years of litigation, the High Court pronounced judgment on the matter today. The Court after considering the facts of the case and the evidence adduced during the trial, dismissed the action of the Plaintiff (Vokacom Limited). Cost of GHS8,000 was awarded by the Court against the Plaintiff, Vokacom Company Limited.*

My special and profound appreciation goes to my lawyer and brother Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. for his pro-bono legal services and for standing by me every step of the way. I am most grateful to the Honorable Court for upholding the truth.

This matter will be revisited sometime in the soon to come future. Until then, aluta continua, victoria ascerta!