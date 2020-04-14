The 55-year-old was a bus driver in the UK.

According to a report by Graphiconline.com, Yeboah died on his birthday on April 1, 2020.

He is believed to be one of 10 London transport workers who were killed by the novel virus.

READ ALSO: Tema Oil Refinery boss accused of paying $2.5m in bribes to govt officials and MPs

His widow, Charlotte Yeboah, who gave an account of his last moments to the UK’s Evening Standard, said her husband, who was also a deacon at a church in Dagenham, had been “lively and bubbly”, leading worship on stage a little over a week before being admitted to hospital.

She noted that her husband didn’t have any underlying health problems beyond high blood pressure.

She added that the father of three had initially been in good spirits after becoming unwell and had not considered himself seriously ill.

His breathing then deteriorated rapidly and he was put on oxygen before losing his fight for life on April 1.

READ ALSO: Update: Ghana’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 636

Mrs Yeboah said: “I wasn’t allowed to see him so I was ringing him. At first, he seemed calm but then his breathing began to get difficult. The last time I spoke to him I said, ‘just keep fighting’. In the end he was put on dialysis because his kidneys were stopping working. It was terrible.