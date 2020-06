The number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana has also increased to 15,834 as 361 new cases have been reported by health authorities on Friday, June 26, 2020.

This means the total number of active cases is 3,976.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 9,070

Ashanti Region - 3,161

Western Region - 1,276

Central Region - 799

Eastern Region - 486

Volta Region - 331

Upper East Region - 271

Oti Region - 108

Northern Region - 100

Western North Region - 94

Bono East Region - 47

Savannah Region - 38

Upper West Region - 35

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 4

Bono Region - 4