According to him, there is no way the former President would have been admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital if he had contracted COVID-19.

“if it was COVID, we know where that treatment centre is, so he would have been sent there and doctors who attended to him would have done so fully protected with the appropriate protective wear but that was not the case,” Mr. Adams said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“As far as I know, he was just treating Malaria, COVID-19 is nowhere near any of the reasons why he was hospitalized."

Late former president Jerry John Rawlings

He added: “He [Rawlings] had complained of heart problems…and he has indicated that his pacemaker had been worked on, and he opened up on this health issue in an interview before, but things were normalized.”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of last Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

The former president ruled Ghana for two decades, first as through a coup and later becoming a democratically elected President.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since Rawlings’ demise, but some still hold grudges over how they were treated during his military regime.

Meanwhile, fomer CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has appealed for forgiveness from all persons who suffered Rawlings’ military regime.

He explained that the excesses of the regime may have been down to the demands and pressures of that era.

Mr. Mensah, therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians who were victims during Rawlings’ military regime to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

He made the appeal following his signing of the book of condolence in honour of the memory of the NDC founder.

At this time of his departure, we can only mourn and appeal to those who have been victims of the excesses during his regime to have some space in their hearts to forgive,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Times have been rough. The pressures, demands, and slogans when he emerged all fed into the excesses we saw at the time.”