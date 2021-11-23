COVID-19: Ghana gets an additional 1.3m doses of Pfizer vaccine from the US

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie Sullivan said the donation is part of the US government resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

“Vaccines are critical to defeating the pandemic. The 2.5 million vaccine doses donated to date by the United States will help protect Ghanaians from serious illness while we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Ms Sullivan said.

Delivered through COVAX, the donations are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulse Ghana

On September 22, President Biden announced that the United States is doubling its commitment to providing vaccines worldwide to 1.1 billion doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States Government has already delivered more than 176 million doses to over 100 countries, including 36 million doses in Sub-Saharan Africa alone.