A statement from the Ministry said that the exercise will begin in some selected markets in Accra.

The statement signed by the sector minister, Hajia Alima Mahama indicated that the exercise will last for two weeks, between Sunday, July 19, and Saturday, August 1, 2020, in all 16 regions in the country.

fumigation at post office

“The second phase of the disinfection, fumigation, and cleaning of markets, lorry parks, public toilets, and public spaces would come off throughout the 16 regions across the country. The exercise which would last for two weeks, starts from Sunday, July 19, to Saturday, August 1, 2020.”

The Minister said all Regional Coordinating Councils must comply “with the above directive by MMDAs in their respective regions.”

The first phase was held earlier this year when Ghana recorded its first few cases. The cleaning forms part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 which has infected 27, 060 persons in Ghana as of July 18, 2020, with 145 deaths.

The current active cases stand at 3,871.

The disinfection and fumigation exercise is in collaboration with the waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and its partners.

Read the full statement below