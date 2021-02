702 new cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded making Ghana's active cases now 7,866.

Since March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 77,748 with 69,321 recoveries.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 45,191

Ashanti Region - 13,822

Western Region - 4,559

Eastern Region - 3,342

Central Region - 2,697

Volta Region - 1,386

Bono East Region - 966

Northern Region - 862

Bono Region - 833

Upper East Region - 814

Western North Region - 773

Ahafo Region - 625

Upper West Region - 307

Oti Region - 258

Savannah Region - 69

North East Region - 61