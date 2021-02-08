According to the Ghana Health Service, 765 new cases were recorded and the active caseload is now 6,411.

So far, a total of 71,533 cases have been confirmed.

64,658 have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 42,010

Ashanti Region - 12,935

Western Region - 3,878

Eastern Region - 3,046

Central Region - 2,458

Volta Region - 1,092

Bono East Region - 845

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 729

Bono Region - 694

Ahafo Region - 563

Oti Region - 250

Upper West Region - 225

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 34