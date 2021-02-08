According to the Ghana Health Service, 765 new cases were recorded and the active caseload is now 6,411.
So far, a total of 71,533 cases have been confirmed.
64,658 have recovered and discharged from the hospital.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 42,010
Ashanti Region - 12,935
Western Region - 3,878
Eastern Region - 3,046
Central Region - 2,458
Volta Region - 1,092
Bono East Region - 845
Northern Region - 802
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 729
Bono Region - 694
Ahafo Region - 563
Oti Region - 250
Upper West Region - 225
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 34