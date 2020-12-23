Utility consumers enjoyed free water supplies from April until the end of the year and this forms part of measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the government would absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians.

The relief packages were to bring financial and social relief to businesses and Ghanaians as well.

The Ghana Water Company Limited said the free water in Ghana will end on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

A statement by the water company stated that the package comes to an end by the close of the year and customers must prepare themselves to pay for the service.

"31st December 2020, marks the end of the government's directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bill will be the responsibility of the customer. The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of GWCL, therefore, wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last meter reading for the month of December 2020 officially ends the free water delivery.

"GWCL assures customers that, meter readers and all frontline staff will continue to adhere and practice in full, all the protocols to protect themselves and our cherished customers, including cladding themselves in GWCL apparel, identity cards, personal sanitizers and face masks, before accessing their premises to read the meters," the statement said.

It added: "Landlords and Landladies can/must revert to the arrangements with tenants prior to the free water delivery. 2. Water vendors can/must resume their normal business after the lag meter reading in December 2020. 3. Disconnected customers who were reconnected to enable them to enjoy the free water during the period, must as a matter of urgency pay their arrears to remain connected. 4. Disconnected customers will remain disconnected until their arrears are settled in full before their supply will be restored. 5. All GWCL collection/pay points are opened during normal working hours and customers can also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks."