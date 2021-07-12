RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Third-wave 'possible' as COVID-19 inches up in Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana are on the rise.

COVID-19
COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 in the country is showing increases, but possibly the beginning of a worrying trend as the number of active cases near 2,000.

Recommended articles

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate that the number of active cases has steadily risen to 1,982 after falling to almost 1,000.

159 new cases were confirmed and out of the number, eleven are in critical condition while 23 are severe.

The death toll stands at 800.

A total of 97,130 cases have been recorded with 94,349 recoveries and discharge.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 53,282

Ashanti Region - 16,396

Western Region - 5,957

Eastern Region - 4,468

Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,617

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono East Region - 1,447

Bono Region - 1,441

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 919

Ahafo Region - 820

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 463

North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 123

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC petitions Akufo-Addo over allowances for Presidential spouses

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia

Here’s all you need to know about the Presidential spouses allowance

Nana-Addo-and-wife-Rebecca

Soldiers demoted for beating residents in Wa

Ghana soldiers

Ejura violence: 16-year-old boy leg amputated

16-year-old boy leg amputated