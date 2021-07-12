Third-wave 'possible' as COVID-19 inches up in Ghana

The spread of COVID-19 in the country is showing increases, but possibly the beginning of a worrying trend as the number of active cases near 2,000.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana are on the rise.
The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate that the number of active cases has steadily risen to 1,982 after falling to almost 1,000.
159 new cases were confirmed and out of the number, eleven are in critical condition while 23 are severe.
The death toll stands at 800.
A total of 97,130 cases have been recorded with 94,349 recoveries and discharge.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 53,282
Ashanti Region - 16,396
Western Region - 5,957
Eastern Region - 4,468
Central Region - 3,552
Volta Region - 2,617
Northern Region - 1,661
Bono East Region - 1,447
Bono Region - 1,441
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 919
Ahafo Region - 820
Upper West Region - 500
Oti Region - 463
North East Region - 231
Savanna Region - 123
