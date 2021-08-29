RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana records 1,008 COVID-19 deaths

Kojo Emmanuel

Some seven more Ghanaians have died from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, taking the total fatality toll to 1,008 as of August 24, 2021.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), some 596 new cases were recorded.

The number of active case counts has also increased to 7,016 and out of that number, 61 are critical and 148 severe.

It said a total of 117,636 cases have been recorded since March 2020, and 109,612 have recovered and been discharged.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 63,070

Ashanti Region - 19,911

Western Region - 6,720

Eastern Region - 5,826

Central Region - 4,216

Volta Region - 4,176

Bono East Region - 2,336

Bono Region - 2,035

Northern Region - 1,704

Upper East Region - 1,352

Ahafo Region - 1,022

Western North Region - 956

Oti Region - 733

Upper West Region - 530

North East Region - 249

Savannah Region - 187

