According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), some 596 new cases were recorded.
Ghana records 1,008 COVID-19 deaths
Some seven more Ghanaians have died from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, taking the total fatality toll to 1,008 as of August 24, 2021.
The number of active case counts has also increased to 7,016 and out of that number, 61 are critical and 148 severe.
It said a total of 117,636 cases have been recorded since March 2020, and 109,612 have recovered and been discharged.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 63,070
Ashanti Region - 19,911
Western Region - 6,720
Eastern Region - 5,826
Central Region - 4,216
Volta Region - 4,176
Bono East Region - 2,336
Bono Region - 2,035
Northern Region - 1,704
Upper East Region - 1,352
Ahafo Region - 1,022
Western North Region - 956
Oti Region - 733
Upper West Region - 530
North East Region - 249
Savannah Region - 187
