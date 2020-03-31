Mrs. Ocran used to work as Head Nurse at the Psychiatric Unit of the Jacobi Medical Center in New York City.

The 50-year-old’s death was confirmed by her son Kwame Ocran, who said his mum died last Saturday.

The deceased was reportedly concerned about the lack of coronavirus precautions and testing while working at the Jacobi Medical Center.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: No Gov’t official has tested positive - Presidency refutes claims

The deceased, Freda Ocran

“She had concerns, especially with working with patients and other staff and how long it was taking to be tested,” Kwame told the New York Post.

“Without those tests being administered, there’s no way of knowing if she was working with someone who had it or not.

“She complained and was concerned about the precautions being taken,” he added.

Kwame explained that his mother became ill with mild symptoms about two weeks ago but still showed up for her nursing shift at Jacobi.

According to him, the hospital subsequently sent her home without conducting any test on her.

He said his mother was later admitted to Lincoln Medical Center but she passed on after two days.