The items destroyed include cartons of expired canned and bottled beverages, drugs such as aphrodisiacs and fake electrical appliances.

The Chief Revenue Officer of the GRA, CRO Amandi Majeed, said the items which were retrieved were found to be poisonous and unwholesome for public consumption.

He said the outright prohibition of the seized items was a result of the collaboration between the Customs Division, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

He blamed the influx of sub-standard goods onto the Ghanaian market through the Eastern corridor to the porous nature of the country's entry points and called on the public to look out for expiry dates and the genuineness of the things they bought.

"When considering buying drugs, get the right prescription from the doctor, our health and safety should be a priority," he said.

He assured the public that the Customs Division was working tirelessly to sanitise the system to ensure that imported goods were safe for Ghanaians.

He stated: "We will try our best to always protect the public as much as we can but consumers must be careful about things they consume. Be careful of the drugs you buy because it could be dangerous for your health."