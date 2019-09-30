In a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), the confiscation happened at the Kpoglo border in the Volta Region.

Confirming the incident to the Daily Graphic, the Chief Revenue Officer (Communications and Public Affairs) at the Customs Division, Mr Johnson Menlah Yankey said preliminary tests have revealed that the substance is cocaine.

According to Mr Yankey, about 5 p.m. last Saturday, Customs officers at the Kpoglo Border Post undertook their usual security checks on passengers crossing the border.

In the process, they saw a wrapped substance in a bag, and, suspecting that it was a banned drug, the officers brought in NACOB and further examination proved that it was cocaine.

“The two men were immediately arrested and handed over to NACOB for further investigations,” he said.

“Our men at the entry points will continue to cooperate with other law enforcement agencies to prevent contrabands from entering our country,” he said.

He could, however, not indicate the estimated street value of the seized contraband.

Two suspects, Samuel Chemremeh, 23, and David Chibake, 22, both Nigerians, were arrested and are in the custody of NACOB for further interrogation.

The two men were in charge of the bag in which the banned substance was found.

Mr Yankey said the cocaine had also been handed over to NACOB.

“The cocaine seizure is yet another tremendous accomplishment of the Customs Division, working in collaboration with NACOB,” he said