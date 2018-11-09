Pulse.com.gh logo
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents

The victim, reportedly a woman, died instantly as she was trying to cross the road near the 'uncompleted' footbridge at the West African Senior High School (WASS).

Madina-Adenta Highway play

Madina-Adenta Highway

Ghanaians have reacted on social media about the the incessant deaths on the Madina-Adenta highway.

This led to a protest by the youth in the area as they are burning tyres on the main road to block cars from accessing the route.

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, after another accident on the highway on Thursday, November 8, said former President John Mahama and the NDC should be blamed for failing to fix the six footbridges it have been left uncompleted.

He was not forgiven for his comments that appeared to sympathise with victims of the road fatalities.

Pius Enam Hadzide in a Facebook post wrote "My condolences and sympathies to the families of all the accident victims of the Madina-Adenta road. Government commitment to fixing this and many other challenges that it inherited remains resolute. We shall fix this in the shortest possible time. Meanwhile, we must call out the NDC for attempting to take undue advantage of this unfortunate incident and engage in opportunist politicking. We are where we are today primarily due to their 8 years of inaction."

The comment which has caused massive outrage on social media especially on Facebook where the backlash has been particularly harsh.

Read some comments by social media users below:

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

