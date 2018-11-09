Pulse.com.gh logo
Works on Madina-Adentan footbridges to begin next week – Govt assures after massive demo

This follows a massive protest by residents of the area after a young SHS student became the latest to be knocked down on the stretch.

The uncompleted Madina-Adentan footbridge play

The uncompleted Madina-Adentan footbridge

The government has assured that works on the uncompleted footbridges on the Madina-Adenta highway will begin by next week.

This follows a massive protest by residents of the area after a young SHS student became the latest to be knocked down on the stretch.

On Thursday, residents took to the streets burning lorry tyres and blocking the road in protest of government’s unwillingness to complete works on the footbridges.

The demonstration led to the inter-ministerial Committee on Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior holding an emergency meeting to find a way forward.

Residents burn tyres in protest play

Residents burn tyres in protest

 

Following the crunch meeting, the government has assured that works on the uncompleted footbridges on the Madina-Adenta highway will begin by next week.

A statement from the inter-ministerial Committee on Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior said multiple contractors will be deployed to ensure the footbridges are fixed immediately.

“Work is to be done on an accelerated basis with multiple contractors to ensure quick completion,” sections of the statement read.

“…this is in accordance with already commenced processes prior to the unfortunate incident that occurred on Thursday,” it added.

Meanwhile, government also said it will in the meantime deploy officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to oversee that traffic is reduced on the stretch.

The statement added that traffic lights will also be fixed immediately to improve visibility on the highway.

“The MTTD [Motor Traffic and Transport Department] of the Ghana Police Service has deployed men on the stretch to enforce the relevant road traffic regulations on speeding limits.”

“Traffic signal lights and street lighting are also to be fixed to improve visibility on the corridor.”

Reports suggest more than 194 people have been knocked down on the Madina-Adentan highway in recent times while attempting to cross the road.

