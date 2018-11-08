Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Dagombas and Kokombas clash in Yendi, one dead

Reports indicate that the clashes started when a when a drove of pigs of a Konkomba man trampled the maize farm of a Dagomba man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

One person is reportedly dead from clashes between Dagombas and Kokombas in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.

Reports indicate that the clashes started when a when a drove of pigs of a Konkomba man trampled the maize farm of a Dagomba man.

play

Enraged by the destruction, the Dagomba man shot and killed one of the pigs, sparking a conflagration between the two ethnic groups.

 

READ ALSO: Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes

With the aid of his kinsmen, the pig farmer tried to snatch the gun from the maize farmer. A Dagomba man’s leg was shot in the struggle.

play

 

Also, reports from the Municipality indicates that about 5 houses have been razed down by both factions.

The police and military have been deployed to the scene to maintain peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

46 policemen interdicted over sexual exploitation charges 46 policemen interdicted over sexual exploitation charges
Support for press freedom in Ghana drops - Report Support for press freedom in Ghana drops - Report
We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia
1-District, 1-Factory: Minister says no one is interested in establishing factory in U/E region 1-District, 1-Factory: Minister says no one is interested in establishing factory in U/E region
We’ll keep monitoring Menzgold’s online platform – SEC warns We’ll keep monitoring Menzgold’s online platform – SEC warns
US-based Ghanaian arrested for $5 million romance fraud US-based Ghanaian arrested for $5 million romance fraud

Recommended Videos

Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes
When Prince Charles visited the 'colorful" Jamestown When Prince Charles visited the 'colorful" Jamestown
Death traps on Tema Motorway Death traps on Tema Motorway



Local

Ashaiman police guns down top armed robber
Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
Replacement of 'Ghana Card' will cost GHS 20 - NIA
General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Prof. Dua Agyeman sues Asiedu Nketia for GHS 15m
Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes
X
Advertisement