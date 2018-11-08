Dagombas and Kokombas clash in Yendi, one dead

news

One person is reportedly dead from clashes between Dagombas and Kokombas in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.

Reports indicate that the clashes started when a when a drove of pigs of a Konkomba man trampled the maize farm of a Dagomba man.

Enraged by the destruction, the Dagomba man shot and killed one of the pigs, sparking a conflagration between the two ethnic groups.





With the aid of his kinsmen, the pig farmer tried to snatch the gun from the maize farmer. A Dagomba man’s leg was shot in the struggle.

Also, reports from the Municipality indicates that about 5 houses have been razed down by both factions.

The police and military have been deployed to the scene to maintain peace.