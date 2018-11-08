Dagombas and Kokombas clash in Yendi, one dead

Reports indicate that the clashes started when a when a drove of pigs of a Konkomba man trampled the maize farm of a Dagomba man.
Enraged by the destruction, the Dagomba man shot and killed one of the pigs, sparking a conflagration between the two ethnic groups.
With the aid of his kinsmen, the pig farmer tried to snatch the gun from the maize farmer. A Dagomba man’s leg was shot in the struggle.
Also, reports from the Municipality indicates that about 5 houses have been razed down by both factions.
The police and military have been deployed to the scene to maintain peace.