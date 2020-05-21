The president said though the virus in prevalent in Ghana, life must go in the country, therefore, citizens must come up with ways to stay safe.

Speaking at a meeting with the chiefs and elders of the Anlo Traditional Area of the Volta Region, Nana Addo asked the public to strive to religiously observe the various protocols outlined by the health professionals as a sureway of protection.

“We are going through a very difficult time in our country that all of us are aware of. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that our lives must come to a stop. The virus is there, but we have to find a way to live with it. Ghana’s business must continue."

President Akufo-Addo

"As I have been saying, the most effective measure for us to deal with this virus is our own self-discipline, the protocols of hygiene, social distancing, not shaking hands, protecting ourselves, wearing the face masks etc. These are the short to long term solution to the proliferation of the virus,” Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana has recorded 6,269 in case count in relation to the Covid-19 disease, after some 173 new infections, according to figures by Ghana Health Service.