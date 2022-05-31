Di wo fie asem - IGP warns British High Commissioner over comment on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest

In a throng worded statement, the IGP said the Commissioner should focus on issues happening in her country and not Ghana.

”For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes - “di wo fie asem - it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you”, the conclusion of the letter said.

In a tweet on Tuesday May 17, Harriet Thompson said regarding the arrest that, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”.

The IGP also said “we consider you tweet violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host countries.”

“Your Excellency, the fact that you use the ‘arrested again’ we believe must mean you were making reference to previous occasions Mr Barker Vormwaor was arrested for threatening the security of the state and recently for motor traffic offences.”

Barker-Vormawor was arrested on May 17 at East Legon for reckless driving.

Oliver himself took to his Facebook page to reveal that he was being "held in cells at the Madina Court".

According to him, he has been charged with "careless and inconsiderate driving" and he needed two sureties to secure him bail.

"Neho! I am currently being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone still with me," Oliver disclosed.

"Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet, In just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.

"I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissoner.

"Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President," he lamented.