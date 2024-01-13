Digitalization without jobs is an 'Expensive Joke' – Dr. Kofi Amoah criticizes Bawumia

The outspoken economist's comments were sparked by a social media post by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who announced the launch of a digital solution aimed at eradicating 'ghost' names from the government payroll.

Dr. Amoah contends that the economic challenges faced by many citizens are akin to being 'walking ghosts,' a direct result of the government's policies.

"As much as DIGITALIZATION is presented as a spoke in the wheel of development, it’s an expensive joke," wrote Citizen Kofi, as he is popularly known, on Friday, January 12.

ADVERTISEMENT