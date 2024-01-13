According to Dr. Amoah, the emphasis on digitalization initiatives, promoted by the current administration, is futile without concurrent efforts to generate employment.
Digitalization without jobs is an 'Expensive Joke' – Dr. Kofi Amoah criticizes Bawumia
Dr. Kofi Amoah, a Ghanaian businessman and economist, has taken a swipe at the country's political leadership, accusing them of misappropriating public funds instead of focusing on creating job opportunities.
Recommended articles
The outspoken economist's comments were sparked by a social media post by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who announced the launch of a digital solution aimed at eradicating 'ghost' names from the government payroll.
Dr. Amoah contends that the economic challenges faced by many citizens are akin to being 'walking ghosts,' a direct result of the government's policies.
"As much as DIGITALIZATION is presented as a spoke in the wheel of development, it’s an expensive joke," wrote Citizen Kofi, as he is popularly known, on Friday, January 12.
"It’s crazy to build an expensive payment police system in a bankrupt country where the majority of the people have no payments coming to them because they have no JOBS!," he posted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh