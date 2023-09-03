Disregard alleged mistreatment against Jubilee HSE security personnel - Presidency

A letter signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, on September 3, dispels these claims, describing it as false. The statement emphasized that there is no evidence to support the assertion that seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House due to unfair treatment.

“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units. Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of “unfair treatment” meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr. Owusu’s submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims.”

The statement went on to explain that any security officer who had left Jubilee House did so either due to disciplinary reasons or voluntarily.

“It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons, or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question. We urge the public to disregard these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve.”

Read full statement below;