Don’t ever try to disrespect our King again - Mamprugu Traditional Council warns govt

“The authority of the Nayiri to select and enskin chiefs for the Bawku skin predates the colonial era and the founding of modern Ghana. This authority of HRM, the Nayiri, to select and enskin a chief for the good people Bawku is not shared with any government of group of individuals”, the Mamprugu Traditional Council said in a statement.

There have been reports that military personnel assigned to carry out an order by the High Court to arrest Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Nayiri of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, failed because they were stopped by some angry youth in Nalerigu.

“Notice is also taken of the bizarre events of the night of Sunday, February 19, 2023, to Monday, February 20, 2023. Four military armoured cars led by a pick-up truck, entered the North East regional capital of Nalegiru to carry out directives in a purported warrant issued in Bolgatanga for the arrest of the Nayiri and the Bawku Naaba”.

The Council condemned the attempted arrest and demanded that the government apologizes and retracts its statement on the development.

Pulse Ghana

“It is unbelievable that such a Rambo-style activity could be initiated against no mean a person than the King of the Mamprugu Kingdom. We take exception to this and want this to be the last time this government ever disrespects our king in this manner.”

The government had also declared the enskinment of a new Bawku Naaba in Nalerigu to be illegal.

Relatedly, a Bolgatanga High Court has rescinded an arrest warrant for the Nayiri of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and his kingmakers.