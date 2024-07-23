Don't pay July salaries of CETAG staff — GTEC tells Accountant General

In a letter to the Accountant General’s Department dated Monday, July 22, 2024, GTEC stated at the instance of the Minister of Education on the non-adherence of CETAG members to call off an illegal strike from June 2024, you are by this letter requested to stop the salaries of all teaching staff of the Colleges of Education (CETAG) except for the College Principals for July 2024.

By this letter, College Principals are not to validate the July 2024 salaries of all teaching staff.

CETAG strike

The academic work of about 46 public colleges of education nationwide will be affected as the leadership of the CETAG declared an indefinite strike.

The strike started on Friday, June 14, 2024, due to the government's delay in implementing the NLC's Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

CETAG's demands include the payment of one month's salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and applying agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

In a statement, CETAG leadership said the strike aims to pressure the government to fulfil these commitments.

CETAG emphasised that the strike is intended to safeguard the economic rights of its members as outlined in Article 24(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 10(a) and (b) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

It highlighted the importance of upholding these legal and constitutional protections. CETAG, however, urged its members to withdraw.

Below is the full statement

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association has issued a warning that it will oppose any unlawful attempt to freeze members' salaries.

They have pledged to escalate their indefinite strike until the arbitral award and negotiated service conditions are implemented.

